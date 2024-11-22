Devin Booker Sends Out Instagram Post After Knicks-Suns Game
On Wednesday evening, the Phoenix Suns hosted the New York Knicks in Arizona.
The Suns lost by a score of 138-122.
Devin Booker finished the loss with 33 points, three rebounds and five assists while shooting 12/23 from the field and 2/7 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
After losing five games in a row, the Suns will now get five days off until their next game.
Following the loss, Booker made a post to Instagram that had over 80,000 likes in six hours.
Booker captioned his post: "Back soon 🌵"
While the Suns are in the middle of a tough stretch, they are also playing without Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.
Booker has been up and down, and the team is missing their other two stars in a big way.
Via Evan Sidery: "The Suns’ record with Kevin Durant: 8-1
The Suns’ record without Durant: 1-6
Durant is expected to make his return from a left calf strain next week."
Booker is averaging 24.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 33.9% from the three-point range in 16 games.
He is in his tenth NBA season (all with the Suns).
The Suns will play their next game on Tuesday when they remain in Arizona to host the Los Angeles Lakers.
They are 5-3 in eight games at home.
Last season, the Suns got swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs.