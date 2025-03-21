Devin Booker To The Detroit Pistons? One Former NBA Star Wants It To Happen
The Phoenix Suns have had a tough season.
Despite having one of the most talented starting lineups in the NBA, they are the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 33-37 record in 70 games.
One of the few bright spots has been the play of Devin Booker, who is averaging 25.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 45.8% from the field and 35.0% from the three-point range.
Since Booker is the team's most valuable asset, many have urged the team to move on from him this summer (and go into a rebuild).
Recently, former NBA star Lou Williams was asked about the idea of Booker being traded to the Detroit Pistons.
Williams (via FanDuel TV's Run it Back): "I would love to see Devin Booker with this group. They need another scoring punch, they need another veteran guy that can come in. That can be a one-two punch with Cade Cunningham... If you bring that star power into the city of Detroit, I think you've got a good thing going if you can land Devin Booker."
Booker played his college basketball for Kentucky, but he was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
He is in his 10th NBA season (all with the Suns).
During the 2021 season, Booker helped lead the franchise to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993.
Right now, the Pistons are one of the best stories in the NBA.
They are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-31 record in 70 games.