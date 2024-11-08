UPDATE: Devin Booker's Updated Status For Suns-Mavs Game
UPDATE: Devin Booker is available (h/t Underdog NBA).
On Friday evening, the Phoenix Suns will be in Texas to play the Dallas Mavericks.
For the game, Devin Booker has been added to the injury report.
The former Kentucky star has appeared in every game so far this season.
He is averaging 24.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 34.9% from the three-point range.
Via ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth: "Devin Booker is questionable tonight as he is dealing with an illness. He will warmup and see how he feels pregame."
The Suns are 7-1 in their first eight games of the new season.
They most recently beat Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat by a score of 115-112 in Arizona.
Booker had 22 points, four rebounds and nine assists while shooting 9/17 from the field and 2/7 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
Following the Mavs, the Suns will play their next game on Sunday evening when they host the Sacramento Kings.
Via John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix: "Devin Booker is sick but hearing he is optimistic he can play tonight versus the Mavericks."
As for the Mavs, they are 5-3 in their first eight games of the new season.
They most recently blew out Coby White and the Chicago Bulls by a score of 119-99 in Dallas.
Following the Suns, the Mavs will play their next game on Sunday evening when they visit Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in Colorado.