Did NBA Star Ben Simmons Make A Mistake?
Last month, Ben Simmons signed a deal with the LA Clippers (after getting bought out by the Brooklyn Nets).
So far, he is averaging 6.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 58.3% from the field in his first five games with the Clippers.
Whenn Simmons became a free agent, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Cavs were another interested team.
While the three-time NBA All-Star chose LA, it's fair to wonder if he could have made a better choice.
On Friday night, the Cavs won their 13th game in a row when they beat the Charlotte Hornets by a score of 118-117.
With the way they have been playing, there is an excellent chance that they could make a run to the 2025 NBA Finals.
Currently, the Cavs are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 53-10 record in 63 games.
Via The NBA: "The Cavs are averaging 126.1 PPG during their 13-game win streak
They are 1 of 3 teams to average 125+ PPG over a 13-game single season streak, joining:
1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers (won title)
1959-60 Boston Celtics (won title)"
For a player like Simmons, being on a winning team would help his case in 2025 free agency.
Considering he is no longer an All-Star, it's all about his fit going forward.
Right now, the Clippers are the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 33-29 record in 62 games.
Seeing how they do compared to the Cavs will be something to watch.