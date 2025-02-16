Fastbreak

Did The Brooklyn Nets Make A Ben Simmons Mistake?

The Brooklyn Nets recently waived Ben Simmons

Ben Stinar

Ben Simmons had spent part of four seasons with the Brooklyn Nets organization.

Earlier this month, the Nets waived Simmons as part of a contract buyout.

Via Keith Smith of Spotrac on February 10: "Ben Simmons gave back almost $1.1M in his buyout from the Brooklyn Nets, a league source told @spotrac.

This reflects the amount Simmons will recoup when he signs a prorated veteran minimum deal with the LA Clippers."

Simmons had been averaging 6.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest while shooting 54.7% from the field in 33 games for Brooklyn.

Simmons recently made his debut for the LA Clippers (on Thursday).

He looked fantastic, finishing with 12 points, seven rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block while shooting 4/5 from the field in 27 minutes of playing time.

While Simmons is no longer the All-Star he once was, he is just 28, so there is a chance that he still has a lot of basketball left to play.

Even though the former LSU star will be a free agent this summer, it's fair to wonder if Brooklyn should have attempted to keep him as part of their long-term plans.

For a team that is in rebuilding mode, it's good to have players that give a level of continuity.

Simmons also seems like he can help an NBA team on the court for at least a few more years.

In addition, it's possible that the Nets missed out an opportunity to get something back for him in a trade (he had a large expiring salary).

Right now, the Nets are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-34 record in 54 games.

They are just 1.5 games back of the Chicago Bulls for the final play-in tournament spot.

If Simmons can help the Clippers make a deep playoff run, his value this summer will likely go up.

