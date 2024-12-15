Fastbreak

Did The Denver Nuggets Make A Big NBA Draft Mistake?

The Denver Nuggets could have drafted Boston Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard.

Ben Stinar

Oct 28, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) reacts after a shot during the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
Oct 28, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) reacts after a shot during the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Payton Pritchard has established himself as one of the best role players in the NBA.

After helping the Boston Celtics win the 2024 NBA Championship, he is currently in the middle of his best seson as a pro.

Right now, the former Oregon star is averaging 16.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 48.8% from the field and 43.2% from the three-point range in 25 games.

Dec 12, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) shoots the ball against the Detroit Pistons during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Pritchard was the 26th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Most of the league passed on him, and the Denver Nuggets could have selected the 26-year-old point guard with the 22nd pick.

Instead, they selected Zeke Nnaji.

He is averaging 1.3 points per contest in 16 games this season.

Nov 19, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji (22) hangs from the rim after a dunk during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

At just 23, Nnaji still has time to develop into a rotational NBA player.

That said, it's clear that the Nuggets would have been better off selecting Pritchard.

Feb 16, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) during the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

The Nuggets won the 2023 NBA Championship, so every move that they made up until that point was worth it.

That said, over the previous two seasons they have lost key players such as Bruce Brown Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell Pope.

Over the offseason, the Nuggets had to sign Russell Westbrook to bring off the bench (as Jamal Murray's backup).

It's fair to assume that Pritchard could have already been in that role if they had selected him.

Via Celtics Stats on December 12: "Payton Pritchard made his 500th career 3-pointer tonight, becoming the 10th Celtic to reach that mark."

