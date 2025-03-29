Did The Oklahoma City Thunder Make A Big Mistake?
Josh Giddey was the sixth pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Over the offseason, the Thunder traded Giddey to the Chicago Bulls for Alex Caruso.
Giddey had been coming off a season where he averaged 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while shooting 47.5% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range.
Giddey (22) had fallen out of the rotation during the 2024 NBA playoffs.
That said, at such a young age, the Thunder made a bold move to send him to Chicago for a 31-year-old.
Right now, Giddey is averaging 14.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.9% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range in 64 games for the Bulls.
Via StatMuse: "Bulls with 5+ triple-doubles in a season:
Michael Jordan
Josh Giddey
That's it."
In addition, Giddey has been one of the best guards in the NBA since the All-Star break.
Via StatMuse: "Giddey since the All-Star break:
— 22.8 PPG
— 10.5 RPG
— 9.2 APG
— 1.6 SPG
On 53/52/81% shooting."
It's possible that Giddey would not have been able to break out with the Thunder (due to their loaded roster), but it's worth pointing out that they traded a potential All-Star.
As for Caruso, the 2020 NBA Champion is averaging 6.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 48 games.