Did The San Antonio Spurs Make An Epic Mistake?
On Friday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves played their first preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers in California.
While it was just an exhibition, former Kentucky star Rob Dillingham stole the show.
He finished with 21 points, one rebound and four assists while shooting 9/20 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 25 minutes.
The Timberwolves won by a score of 124-107.
Over the summer, the San Antonio Spurs traded Dillingham to the Timberwolves as part of a draft-night trade.
Via Adrian Wojnarowski on June 26: "The Timberwolves are trading a 2031 unprotected first and a protected 2030 pick swap to the Spurs for Dillingham, source tells ESPN."
Many fans on social media were talking about the decision the Spurs made.
@MtvTone: "🥱 been saying he was certified. Spurs gonna be mad they decided to go get a 40 year old Chris Paul over Dillingham.."
@KanjiToraa: "Just casually watching the T-Wolves/Lakers pre-season game at dinner, and it still pisses me off that the Spurs robbed us of watching Wembenyama and Rob Dillingham together. He is cooking the Lakers so far for the T-Wolves."
@meyerNBA: "I guess the rebuilding San Antonio Spurs didn’t need Rob Dillingham [evil laughter here]"
@RFS1113: "Still have no idea what the Spurs were thinking trading Rob Dillingham. Imagine him with Wemby in the future and training under CP3 this year. Could’ve been something."
The preseason is not always a good indicator of future success, but the play of Dillingham will definitely be something Spurs fans will keep note of.
On October 11, the Timberwolves will play their next preseason game when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers.