Dillon Brooks Makes Honest Statement After Suns-Rockets Trade
Dillon Brooks has been a very valuable role player for the Houston Rockets over the previous two seasons.
He helped the team finish the 2024-25 season as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 52-30 record.
Earlier this month, Brooks was traded to the Phoenix Suns (in the blockbuster deal for Kevin Durant).
Via Suns.com (on July 6): "PHOENIX – The Phoenix Suns announced today that the team has acquired forward Dillon Brooks and guard Jalen Green, and the draft rights to center Khaman Maluach, the 10th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, forward Rasheer Fleming, the 31st overall pick, and guard Koby Brea, the 41st overall pick, and a 2026 second-round pick, as part of a seven-team deal that sends forward Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets."
Recently, Brooks met with the media (via Duane Rankin of azcentral).
Brooks: "I love the trade. It gives me and Jalen an opportunity to showcase with Phoenix."
Brooks was the 45th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Oregon.
He has played eight total seasons for the Grizzlies and Rockets.
This past year, the 29-year-old had averages of 14.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 42.9% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range in 75 games.
Via @BradeauxNBA (on April 18): "Dillon Brooks this season:
14.0 PTS
39.7 3PT% (career high)
6.3 3PA/g (career high)
• 45.9% on mid range jumpers (top 20 in the NBA)
• 10 threes against Boston (tied for the Rockets franchise record for made threes in a game)
One of the most underrated players in the NBA."