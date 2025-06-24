Dillon Brooks Posts Instagram Story After Rockets-Suns Trade
Dillon Brooks has spent each of the last two seasons playing for the Houston Rockets.
After a productive stint with the franchise, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that he has now been traded to the Phoenix Suns (in a deal for Kevin Durant).
Via NBA TV: "In a blockbuster trade, Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant is headed to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in the 2025 draft and five second-round picks, per @shamscharania"
Following the trade, Fred VanVleet made a post to his Instagram story for Brooks.
VanVleet wrote: "@dillonbrooks24 boo sum real warrior thank you for shifting this culture with me"
Brooks then reposed the story with a message.
Brooks wrote: "Brothers"
Brooks finished this past year with averages of 14.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 42.9% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range in 75 games.
Via @RooshWilliams: "BIG salute to Dillon Brooks for his time in Houston. He played a pivotal role in completely turning the culture around and embodied everything Ime Udoka wanted from his players on the court."
Brooks was the 45th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Oregon.
He spent the first six years of his career playing for the Memphis Grizzlies.
Via @BradeauxNBA: "I was bought into Dillon Brooks from day 1. I’ll truly miss him in Houston. Perfect for the culture, perfect for this young group of Rockets.
Really hurts losing him… Good luck in PHX."