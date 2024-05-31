Dirk Nowitzki's 3-Word Post Went Viral After Dallas Mavericks Made NBA Finals
On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks advanced to their first NBA Finals since the 2011 season when Dirk Nowitzki was still on the roster.
They beat Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals by a score of 124-103.
After the huge victory, Nowitzki sent out a post that had over 22,000 likes and 200,000 impressions in 20 minutes.
Nowitzki wrote: "Finals!!! Let’s go!"
The Mavs were led by Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.
Doncic had 36 points, ten rebounds, five assists and two steals while shooting 14/22 from the field and 6/10 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Meanwhile, Irving finished with 36 points, four rebounds and five assists while shooting 14/27 from the field and 4/10 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
The Mavs will now face off against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in the 2024 NBA Finals.
The Celtics swept the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals.
Game 1 of the series will be on June 6 in Boston, Massachusetts.
As for Nowitzki, he is one of the best players in Mavs history.
The Hall of Famer had career averages of 20.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 38.0% from the three-point range in 1,522 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 145 playoff games and led the Mavs to the 2011 NBA Championship over LeBron James and the Miami Heat.