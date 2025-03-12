DJ Khaled Makes Feelings Clear About Jimmy Butler After Miami Heat Trade
DJ Khaled is notably a big fan of the NBA (and, more specifically, the Miami Heat).
Despite Jimmy Butler's sour ending to his Heat tenure, Khaled made clear that he still has a lot of love for the six-time NBA All-Star.
Khaled (via NBA on ESPN): "First of all, shoutout to Jimmy Butler, man... Nothing but love for Jimmy Butler. God bless him in his new journey. We loved him in Miami Heat... The beautiful thing about Miami Heat is, we're winners. We're just a winning team, and the key word is team. Our team is always going to overcome any non-believers... Always praise the believers and bring home chips and rings and banners. That's what we do. This is Miami."
Butler spent part of six seasons with the Heat before getting traded to the Golden State Warriors last month.
He led the franchise to the Eastern Conference three times (and the NBA Finals three times).
Via StatMuse on October 2, 2023: "Jimmy Butler in the 2022-23 playoffs:
26.9 PPG
6.5 RPG
5.9 APG
1.8 SPG
Took down the Celtics, Bucks and Knicks."
As for the Heat, they are currently the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-35 record in 64 games.
They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak (and have won just three out of his last ten).
On Wednesday night, the Heat will resume action when they host James Harden and the LA Clippers in Miami, Florida.