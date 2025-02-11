Doc Rivers Comments On Bucks-Wizards Trade
Khris Middleton had spent part of 12 seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks before getting traded to the Washington Wizards last week.
The 2021 NBA Champion is currently averaging 12.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest while shooting 51.2% from the field and 40.7% from the three-point range in 23 games.
Via Bucks.com on Thursday: "MILWAUKEE (Feb. 6, 2025) – The Milwaukee Bucks have acquired forward Kyle Kuzma and draft compensation from the Washington Wizards in exchange for forward Khris Middleton, guard AJ Johnson, draft compensation and cash considerations. The Bucks have also acquired center Jericho Sims from the New York Knicks in exchange for guard Delon Wright, the draft rights to Hugo Besson and cash considerations."
After the trade, head coach Doc Rivers gave his thoughts (h/t Milwaukee Journal Sentinel).
Rivers: "It's a tough one. Khris in a lot of ways is Milwaukee. Won a title and did so many good things. We will miss him. We'll not only just miss his basketball, we'll miss his brain, we'll miss a lot of things that he brought to the table."
In the deal, the Bucks got 2020 NBA Champion Kyle Kuzma, who has now played in three games for Milwaukee.
So far, he is averaging 15.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 42.9% from the field and 26.7% from the three-point range.
The Bucks are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 28-24 record in 52 games.
They have gone 3-7 over their last ten.