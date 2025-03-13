Doc Rivers Comments On Heartbreaking Milwaukee Bucks News
Junior Bridgeman played 12 NBA seasons.
He is most known for his time with the Milwaukee Bucks where he spent ten years.
On Tuesday, the devastating news that he had passed away was announced.
Via Front Office Sports: "Bucks legend Junior Bridgeman has died at the age of 71.
In his 12 seasons in the NBA, he made less than $3 million.
Bridgeman later went on to own 450 restaurants, become a minority owner of his former team, and have a reported net worth of $1.4 billion."
Many people around the basketball world reacted to the news, and one person who shared their thoughts was Bucks head coach Doc Rivers.
Rivers: "Tough day. Just really a tough day... We stayed in contact still throughout the years... We had a relationship, but I didn't talk to him a lot... The last conversation I had with Junior was about using him to mentor the young players and trying to figure out a way of doing that, and we never got to it."
Bridgeman was the eighth pick in the 1975 NBA Draft out of Louisville.
His career averages were 13.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 47.5% from the field in 849 games for the Clippers and Bucks.
Via ClutchPoints: "There are only 4 current and former NBA players who are billionaires:
Michael Jordan.
Magic Johnson.
LeBron James.
and Junior Bridgeman.
One of them may not have been a household name, but his impact is measured way beyond the 94-foot confines of the basketball court.
Junior Bridgeman wasn't a slouch on the court either.
He was a Milwaukee Bucks legend, with his #2 jersey retired by the team.
He was part of the trade package that brought Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to the Lakers.
During his 12-year tenure in the NBA, Bridgeman received $3 million in total career earnings.
That's less than the average salary of an NBA player now.
The small amount did not hinder him being able to obtain generational wealth.
He was an owner of multiple successful businesses, predominantly in the fast food section.
Yesterday, he left us after a medical emergency at a charity event.
His story is a valuable lesson on how pro athletes are able to keep making money after their playing days are over"