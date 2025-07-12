Doc Rivers Comments On Milwaukee Bucks Losing Key Player
The Milwaukee Bucks have been among the most high-profile teams in the NBA over the previous two seasons.
They had a star duo of Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo (coached by Doc Rivers).
That said, the team has dealt with a lot of injuries.
After a season-ending injury in the 2025 NBA playoffs, the Bucks waived Lillard.
Via Yahoo Sports: "The Bucks will owe Damian Lillard over $22M per year for the next FIVE years 😳
This is the largest waive and stretch in NBA history."
On Friday, Rivers spoke about Lillard when he was interviewed during NBA Summer League.
Rivers: "Dame, he's just a great dude. Forget the basketball part. He's done everything right throughout his career. He's done everything that a franchise can ask for a guy... He did all the good stuff for us... You don't just lose the player, you lose the person."
Lillard finished last season with averages of 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 58 games.
He made the NBA All-Star Game in both seasons he was with the Bucks.
That said, they were never able to make it out of the first round.
Via StatMuse: "50-point games by an active player:
24 — James Harden
15 — Damian Lillard
15 — Steph Curry
14 — LeBron James
The only players in double-digits."
Lillard has played 13 seasons for the Bucks and Trail Blazers.