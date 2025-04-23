Doc Rivers Facing Backlash From NBA Fans For Bucks-Pacers Game
On Tuesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Indiana Pacers by a score of 123-115 in Game 2.
The Bucks now trail 0-2 in the series.
Via Eric Nehm of The Athletic: "FINAL: Pacers 123, Bucks 115
- Antetokounmpo 34pts/18reb/7ast
- Portis 28pts/12reb
- Lillard 14pts/3reb/7ast
- Kuzma 12pts/3reb
Pacers 2, Bucks 0.
Game 3 will be on Friday in Milwaukee."
Many people were upset with head coach Doc Rivers on social media.
Justin Wills: "Doc Rivers should be fired at halftime"
@30_Dynasty: "Doc River is so weird for doing this dawg having Giannis nd Dame on the bench at the same time like Bruh it's the 4th quarter you down by 10"
@JBRVA10: "Whoever allowed Doc Rivers and Darvin Ham to coach together should be fired.
Has anyone ever done less with more than Doc?"
@KyleWillkom: "To be honest, I need this Bucks season to just end. I can’t keep watching Doc Rivers lineups. I can’t keep watching Kyle Kuzma play basketball."
@perfectdeth: "doc rivers sucks. one of the worst coaches in the NBA. bucks should've let adrian griffin finish the season then gone thru an actual hiring process"
@Senator_AA: "Doc Rivers had all season to bench Brook Lopez but he’ll wait till he is down 0-2 and probably still wouldn’t bench him and get down 20pts again in game 3"
@TaterNuts_: "It’s funny Doc Rivers still has a job and continues to receive chances"
Rivers is in his second season at the helm.
The Bucks will host Game 3 on Friday night in Milwaukee.