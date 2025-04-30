Doc Rivers Gets Destroyed By NBA World After Milwaukee Bucks Meltdown
On Tuesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks had their season come to an when they lost to the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 of their first-round series.
Despite a seven-point lead with less than one minute remaining in overtime, the Bucks lost by a score of 119-118.
Many people called out head coach Doc Rivers on social media.
Emmanuel Acho: "That was peak Doc Rivers!!! WTF!!!!!
The Bucks were up 118-111 with 35 seconds in overtime and they LOST!
Giannis had 30-20-13 and they LOST!??
How does this happen! HOW??"
@HaterReport_: "Doc Rivers with the season on the line"
@CelticsAdam34: "THIS WHAT HAPPENS WHEN DOC RIVERS IS UR HEAD COACH LMAOOO"
@FeelLikeDrew: "Doc Rivers teams just can’t help themselves but to choke, he’s the biggest loser in NBA history man he just infects his players"
HoopsHype: "What a comeback.
This goes straight to Doc Rivers' pantheon of playoff losses."
@stubskii: "Doc Rivers waited till they went down 3-1 to make the most obvious adjustment that he shoulda made months ago. One of the worst coaches this league has ever seen"
@HardRockBet: "The Bucks were up 118-111 with 40 seconds left ...."
@kevtaddei: "giving up an 8-0 run in 35 seconds to lose a playoff series. Just a generational choke job by Doc Rivers’ Bucks"
@DoctorProfit: "Doc Rivers you have truly outdone yourself"
Rivers has been the coach of the team for part of two seasons.
They have lost in the first round to the Pacers (in both years).