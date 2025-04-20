Doc Rivers Makes Blunt Comment After Bucks-Pacers Game
On Saturday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 1 to the Indiana Pacers by a score of 117-98.
The Bucks allowed the Pacers to shoot 51.9% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range.
Via Eric Nehm of The Athletic: "FINAL: Pacers 117, Bucks 98
- Antetokounmpo 36pts/12reb/2blk
- Green 15pts/3reb
- Trent 14pts/2reb/2ast
- Porter 12pts/5reb/5ast
- Bucks went 8-of-25 from 3 (22.9%)
Pacers 1, Bucks 0.
Game 2 is here in Indianapolis on Tuesday."
In addition to their weak defense, head coach Doc Rivers was not a fan of the team's offense.
Rivers: "I thought our offense was awful. I thought our offense contributed as much to our defense as anything."
Even more discouraging, Tyrese Haliburton (arguably the best player on the Pacers) had a tough shooting performance.
He finished with ten points while shooting 3/13 from the feld and 0/7 from the three-point range.
Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner combined to score 44 points.
Via StatMuse: "Siakam vs Bucks:
25 PTS
7 REB
10-15 FG
3-5 3P
5 straight wins vs Giannis in the playoffs."
The Bucks were led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who finished with 36 points, 12 rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks while shooting 14/23 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
He was the only starter to score in double-digits for the team.
Game 2 will be on Tuesday.