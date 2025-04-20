Doc Rivers Makes Blunt Comment After Bucks-Pacers Game

FINAL: Pacers 117, Bucks 98

- Antetokounmpo 36pts/12reb/2blk

- Green 15pts/3reb

- Trent 14pts/2reb/2ast

- Porter 12pts/5reb/5ast

- Bucks went 8-of-25 from 3 (22.9%)



Pacers 1, Bucks 0.

Game 2 is here in Indianapolis on Tuesday.