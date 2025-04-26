Doc Rivers Makes Bold Decision That Leads To Milwaukee Bucks History
On Friday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Indiana Pacers (at home) by a score of 117-101.
With the win, they have now made the series 2-1 (still in favor of Indiana).
Before the game, head coach Doc Rivers inserted Gary Trent Jr. into the starting lineup (for Taurean Prince).
The move by Rivers was brilliant, as Trent Jr. had one of the best games of his career.
He finished with 37 points, three rebounds and four steals while shooting 11/16 from the field 9/12 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "GARY TRENT JR. WAS SCORCHING FROM DISTANCE IN GAME 3!
37 PTS
9 3PM
4 STL
It ties the Bucks franchise record for MOST 3PM in a playoff game..."
Trent Jr. is in his first year playing for the Bucks after signing with the team over the offseason.
The former Duke star finished the regular season with averages of 11.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.1% from the field and 41.6% from the three-point range in 74 games.
Via Bucks Lead: "Most made 3s in a single playoff game:
12 - Damian Lillard
11 - Klay Thompson
10 - Damian Lillard
9 - Gary Trent Jr (last night)
9 - Damian Lillard
9 - Donte DiVincenzo
9 - Donovan Mitchell
9 - Jamal Murray
9 - Steph Curry
9 - Ray Allen
9 - Jason Terry
9 - Vince Carter"
Game 4 will be on Sunday in Milwaukee.