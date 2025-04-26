Doc Rivers Makes Bold Decision That Leads To Milwaukee Bucks History

GARY TRENT JR. WAS SCORCHING FROM DISTANCE IN GAME 3!



🔥 37 PTS

🔥 9 3PM

🔥 4 STL



It ties the Bucks franchise record for MOST 3PM in a playoff game...



AND the Bucks get the win! #NBAPlayoffs presented by Google pic.twitter.com/WRQPjed5eO