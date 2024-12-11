Doc Rivers Makes Bold Statement After Magic-Bucks NBA Cup Game
On Tuesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks hosted the Orlando Magic in Wisconsin.
The Bucks won the close game by a score of 114-109 to advance to Las Vegas in the NBA Cup.
After the game, head coach Doc Rivers made a bold statement about the NBA Cup when he met with the media.
Rivers: "It's huge for us. This is what we wanted to do. You set a goal and you try to reach them. Our goal is not just to get to Vegas, we want to win this thing."
The Bucks are the only team in the NBA to reach Las Vegas in both seasons.
Following a slow start to this season, they have completely turned things around in a significant way.
After defeating the Magic, the Bucks are now 13-11 in their first 24 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games (and won two straight).
In addition, the Bucks are just 2.0 games back of the New York Knicks for the second seed.
Rivers is in his second year at the helm after joining the team during the middle of the 2023-24 season.
They dealt with injuries, which led to them losing to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).
The Bucks (in Las Vegas) will face off against the winner of Wednesday's matchup between the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden.