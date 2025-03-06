Doc Rivers Makes Honest Kyrie Irving Statement Before Mavs-Bucks Game
On Wednesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will host the Dallas Mavericks in Wisconsin.
The Mavs will be without Kyrie Irving (who has been ruled out for the remainder of the season).
Via Mavs PR: "Irving (L knee sprain/ACL tear), Jones (L quad strain), Exum (R foot contusion), Hardy (R ankle sprain), Washington Jr. (R ankle sprain), Gafford (R knee sprain), Davis (L adductor strain), Martin (R hip strain) and Lively II (R ankle stress fracture) will be OUT against MIL."
Before the game, Bucks head coach Doc Rivers was asked about Irving.
Rivers (via Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News): "Kyrie's a massive loss. I feel awful about that. He's done a lot for Dallas. He has really changed the perception of him. He's always been one of the more likeable guys in the league. Just watching him was sad, watching him shoot free throws."
Irving has played 14 NBA season for the Mavs, Celtics, Cavs and Nets.
He finished the year with averages of 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 50 games.
The Mavs come into the night as the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 32-30 record.
They have lost two in a row (and gone 5-5 over their last ten).
As for the Bucks, they are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 35-25 record.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten (and won three straight).