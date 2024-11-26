Doc Rivers Makes Intriguing Giannis Antetokounmpo Statement
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been off to an excellent start to the 2024-25 season.
The 2021 NBA Champion enters Tuesday's game against the Miami Heat with averages of 32.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest.
He has also dished out 25 assists over the last three games.
Recently, head coach Doc Rivers spoke about Antetokounmpo's passing ability (h/t NBA on TNT).
Rivers: "Giannis' passing does not get enough shine. It's funny, we talk about his triple-doubles, but we almost like ignore his passing. He's been a great passer and making great decisions for us this year."
Antetokounmpo has averaged 5+ assists per contest in eight of his first 12 seasons.
He was recently named as the Eastern Conference Player of The Week.
Antetokounmpo was the 15th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.
He has spent his entire career with the Bucks.
The eight-time NBA All-Star has career averages of 23.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 54.7% from the field in 808 games.
Via StatMuse on November 23: "Giannis this season:
32.4 PPG (1st in NBA)
12.0 RPG (5th)
6.4 APG
1.4 BPG
61.4 FG%
Averaging more PPG and APG than his MVP seasons."
The Bucks are coming off a season where they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
They are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with an 8-9 record in 17 games.
Currently, the Bucks are in the middle of a four-game winning streak.