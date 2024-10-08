Doc Rivers Reveals Giannis Antetokounmpo NBA Preseason Plan
On Sunday, the Milwaukee Bucks played their first preseason game against the Detroit Pistons.
Despite getting out to an early lead, the Bucks lost to the Pistons by a score of 120-87.
Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo did not play in the game.
After practice on Tuesday, head coach Doc Rivers spoke to reporters about the preseason plan for Antetokounmpo.
Via Eric Nehm of The Athletic: "Doc Rivers also joked that he was unaware that Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn't normally play in the preseason opener.
But added the plan for Antetokounmpo is to start playing in preseason games on Thursday vs. the Lakers and they'll start ramping him up after that."
Antetokounmpo is coming off another dominant season where he averaged 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 61.1% from the field and 27.4% from the three-point range in 73 games.
However, he was injured during the NBA playoffs for the second straight year.
At this stage of his career, Antetokounmpo will only be judged how his team's do in the postseason.
In addition, Rivers is entering his first year at the helm for the Bucks.
The Bucks finished last season as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 49-33 record.
They lost to Pascal Siakam and the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (in five games).
On October 23, the Bucks will open up the new season when they visit Paul George and the Philadelphia 76ers.