Doc Rivers Reveals Milwaukee Bucks Player Dealing With Injury
Delon Wright has been a valuable role player over his nine seasons in the NBA.
Over the offseason, he signed a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.
However, Wright did not appear in Thursday's 107-102 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.
According to head coach Doc Rivers, Wright is dealing with an injury from a recent practice.
Rivers: "He got crushed on a pick yesterday. Hurt his shoulder... He's just out. I don't think he'll be out long."
Wright is coming off a season where he appeard in 47 games for the Washington Wizards and Miami Heat.
He finished the year with averages of 4.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 39.4% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range.
Over his nine seasons, Wright has played for the Raptors, Wizards, Hawks, Mavs, Pistons, Kings, Grizzlies and Heat.
His career averages are 7.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 45.1% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 508 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 41 NBA playoff games.
Via Eric Nehm of The Athletic on Thursday: "For those asking, Delon Wright was a DNP tonight because he got hit with a hard screen yesterday in practice and missed tonight's game with a right shoulder contusion.
Rivers said he doesn't expect Wright to miss much time."
The Bucks will play their first game of the regular season on October 23 when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers.