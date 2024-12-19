Domantas Sabonis' Current Injury Status For Lakers-Kings Game
On Thursday evening, the Sacramento Kings will host the Los Angeles Lakers in California.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Domantas Sabonis is on the injury report.
The former All-Star is currently averaging 21.5 points, 13.1 rebounds and 6.0 assists per contest while shooting 62.6% from the field and 43.3% from the three-point range in 25 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Domantas Sabonis (back) listed questionable for Thursday."
Sabonis is in his third season playing for the Kings.
During the 2023 season, he helped the franchise reach the NBA playoffs for the first time in 16 years.
The Kings are the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 13-14 record in 27 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Kings lost to the Denver Nuggets (at home) by a score of 130-129.
Sabonis finished with 28 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and three steals while shooting 12/20 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 41 mintues of playing time.
Earlier this season, the Kings lost to the Lakers by a score of 131-127 (on the road).
Sabonis finished the loss with 29 points, 12 rebounds and ten assists in 37 minutes of playing time.
On Saturday evening, the Kings will host the Lakers (again) in Sacramento, California.
Sabonis is in his ninth season in the league.
In addition to the Kings, the three-time NBA All-Star has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers.