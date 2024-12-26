Fastbreak

Domantas Sabonis' Current Injury Status For Pistons-Kings Game

Domantas Sabonis is on the injury report for Thusday's game.

Ben Stinar

Dec 21, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) looks on after being called for a foul during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
Dec 21, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) looks on after being called for a foul during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images / Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

On Thursday night, the Sacramento Kings will host the Detroit Pistons.

For the game, the Kings could be without one of their best players, as Domantas Sabonis is on the injury report.

Sabonis is averaging 21.1 points, 13.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists per contest while shooting 60.3% from the field and 41.8% from the three-point range in 28 games.

Via James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento: "Domantas Sabonis is not on the court after shootaround. He’s listed as questionable due to an illness."

Published
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.