Domantas Sabonis' Current Injury Status For Pistons-Kings Game
Domantas Sabonis is on the injury report for Thusday's game.
On Thursday night, the Sacramento Kings will host the Detroit Pistons.
For the game, the Kings could be without one of their best players, as Domantas Sabonis is on the injury report.
Sabonis is averaging 21.1 points, 13.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists per contest while shooting 60.3% from the field and 41.8% from the three-point range in 28 games.
Via James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento: "Domantas Sabonis is not on the court after shootaround. He’s listed as questionable due to an illness."
