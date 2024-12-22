Domantas Sabonis' Injury Status For Pacers-Kings Game
On Sunday, the Sacramento Kings will host the Indiana Pacers in California.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Domantas Sabonis is on the injury report.
Via Frankie Cartoscelli of Sactown Sports 1140: "Domantas Sabonis (left ankle sprain), Keegan Murray (left ankle soreness) and Trey Lyles (right calf strain) are all listed as questionable for today's game vs. Indiana."
The three-time NBA All-Star currently has averages of 21.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest while shooting 61.9% from the field and 42.9% from the three-point range in 27 games.
On Saturday, the Kings lost to the Los Angeles Lakers (also at home) by a score of 103-99.
Sabonis finshed the loss with 19 points, 19 rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 9/19 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
With the loss, the Kings dropped to 13-16 in their first 29 games of the season, which has them as the 12th seed in the Western Conference.
They are 4-6 over their last ten (and are also in the middle of a three-game losing skid).
Following the Pacers, the Kings will remain at home to host Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons on Thursday evening.
As for the Pacers, they are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 13-15 record in 28 games.
Despite going 5-5 over their last ten, they are currently in the middle of a three-game winning streak.