Domantas Sabonis Made NBA History In Raptors-Kings Game

Domantas Sabonis is in a league of his own!



Domas becomes the FIRST player in NBA history to record a triple-double without missing a shot (from the field or free throw line) and without committing a turnover or a personal foul 🤯



🔸 34 minutes

🔸 17 points

🔸 11 rebounds

🔸 13… pic.twitter.com/jWLO56phtt