Domantas Sabonis Made NBA History In Raptors-Kings Game
On Wednesday evening, the Sacramento Kings hosted the Toronto Raptors in California.
The Kings won by a score of 122-107 to improve to 5-3 in their first eight games.
Domantas Sabonis finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds, 13 assists and one steal while shooting 6/6 from the field in 34 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history.
Via The NBA: "Domantas Sabonis becomes the first player since 1977-78 with...
a triple-double
NO turnovers
NO missed shots
NO missed free throws
Flawless night from the Kings center!"
The three-time NBA All-Star is now averaging 20.2 points, 13.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists per contest while shooting 63.0% from the field and 50.0% from the three-point range in his first eight games.
The Kings will play their next game on Friday evening when they host James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers in Sacramento.
Sabonis is in his fourth season playing for the Kings.
He was the 11th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft and has also spent time with the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder.
His career averages are 15.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while shooting 55.7% from the field and 33.6% from the three-point range in 584 regular season games.
The 28-year-old has also appeared in 20 NBA playoff games (seven starts).
During the 2023 season, Sabonis helped lead the Kings to the NBA playoffs.
However, the are coming off a year where they lost in the play-in tournament.