Domantas Sabonis Made Sacramento Kings History Against Celtics
On Friday night, the Sacramento Kings beat the Celtics in Boston (without De'Aaron Fox) by a score of 114-97.
Domantas Sabonis exploded for 23 points, 28 rebounds, three assists and one block while shooting 10/15 from the field and 3/4 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
The three-time NBA All-Star also made Kings history.
Via The Kings: "a rebounding 𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆 😤
Domantas Sabonis has now set the single game franchise rebounding record (Sacramento Era) with 28 tonight vs. the Celtics, also marking a new career high! 🙌 💪"
Sabonis is in his fourth season playing for the Kings.
He is now averaging 20.7 points, 14.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest while shooting 59.5% from the field and 45.9% from the three-point range in 35 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Most rebounds in a game this season:
Domantas Sabonis - 28
Victor Wembanyama - 23
Karl-Anthony Towns - 22
Nikola Jokic - 22
Jalen Duren - 22
Kings are 6-1 under Doug Christie"
With the win, the Kings improved to 19-19 in 38 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.
They are also in the middle of a six-game winning streak.
Following their victory over Boston, the Kings will play their next game on Sunday when they visit Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.
Sabonis has also spent time with the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder over nine seasons.