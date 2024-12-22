Domantas Sabonis Made Sacramento Kings History Against Lakers
Domantas Sabonis made Sacramento Kings history.
On Saturday night, the Sacramento Kings hosted the Los Angeles Lakers in California.
The Kings lost by a score of 103-99.
Despite the loss, Domantas Sabonis finished with 19 points, 20 rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 9/19 from the field in 37 minutes of playing time.
The three-time NBA All-Star also made Kings history.
Via The Sacramento Kings: "Domantas Sabonis has his 179th career double-double with Sacramento tonight vs. LAL, passing Arnie Risen (178) for the seventh-most in franchise history.
This marks his 25th double-double of the season, which leads the NBA and the 358th of his career."
