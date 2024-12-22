Fastbreak

Domantas Sabonis Made Sacramento Kings History Against Lakers

Apr 16, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) celebrates after the Kings defeated the Golden State Warriors during a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
On Saturday night, the Sacramento Kings hosted the Los Angeles Lakers in California.

The Kings lost by a score of 103-99.

Despite the loss, Domantas Sabonis finished with 19 points, 20 rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 9/19 from the field in 37 minutes of playing time.

The three-time NBA All-Star also made Kings history.

Via The Sacramento Kings: "Domantas Sabonis has his 179th career double-double with Sacramento tonight vs. LAL, passing Arnie Risen (178) for the seventh-most in franchise history.

This marks his 25th double-double of the season, which leads the NBA and the 358th of his career."

