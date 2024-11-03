Domantas Sabonis Moves Ahead Of Larry Bird On All-Time NBA List
On Saturday evening, the Sacramento Kings faced off against the Toronto Raptors in Canada.
The Kings lost by a score of 131-128 (in overtime) to fall to 3-3 in their first six games.
Despite the loss, star forward Domantas Sabonis had an excellent game with 17 points, 20 rebounds, ten assists and one steal while shooting 5/10 from the field in 43 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history.
Via The Sacramento Kings: "𝟔𝟎 𝘵𝘳𝘪𝘱𝘭𝘦-𝘥𝘰𝘶𝘣𝘭𝘦𝘴
Domantas Sabonis recorded his 60th career triple-double tonight in Toronto, passing Larry Bird for 10th all-time in triple-doubles in NBA history 👏"
Sabonis is currently averaging 21.5 points, 13.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest while shooting 62.2% from the field and 50.0% from the three-point range.
Following Bird, the next player for Sabonis to pass on the all-time triple-doubles list will be Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic (77).
Via StatMuse: "Sabonis tonight:
17 PTS
20 REB
10 AST
Jokic is the only player with more 15/20/10 games over the last 40 seasons."
The Kings will play their next game on Monday evening when they visit Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in Florida.
They are coming off a season where they were the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
After losing to the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament, the Kings missed the NBA playoffs.
Sabonis is in his ninth NBA season (and fourth playing for the Kings).
In addition to Sacramento, he has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers.
The 28-year-old is a three-time NBA All-Star.