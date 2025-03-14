Domantas Sabonis' Official Injury Status For Kings-Suns Game
On Friday night, the Sacramento Kings will play the Phoenix Suns in Arizona.
For the game, the Kings could remain without one of their best players, as Domantas Sabonis is on the injury report.
Sabonis has missed each of the previous six games, so this would be seventh straight out of his action (if he doesn't play).
Via Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee: "Sacramento Kings list Domantas Sabonis (hamstring) and Trey Lyles (back) as questionable for tonight’s game against the Phoenix Suns."
Sabonis is having another strong season with averages of 19.5 points, 14.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest while shooting 59.6% from the field and 43.2% from the three-point range in 56 games.
The Kings are coming off a 130-104 loss to the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.
Via The Kings: "FINAL: Kings fall to the Warriors, 130-104.
DeMar DeRozan: 23 PTS, 7 AST
Keon Ellis: 18 PTS, 4 AST
Zach LaVine: 14 PTS, 4 AST"
With the loss, the Kings dropped to 33-32 in 65 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak (and 5-5 over their last ten).
Following the Suns, the Kings will play their next game on Monday night when they host the Memphis Grizzlies.
As for the Suns, they are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 30-36 record in 66 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (and 3-7 over their last ten).