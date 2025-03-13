Domantas Sabonis' Official Injury Status For Kings-Warriors Game
On Thursday night, the Sacramento Kings will be in San Francisco to play the Golden State Warriors.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Domantas Sabonis is on the injury report.
The three-time NBA All-Star has missed each of the previous five games, so this would be his sixth straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee: "The Sacramento Kings are listing Domantas Sabonis (hamstring) and Jake LaRavia (knee) as questionable for Thursday’s game against the Golden State Warriors."
Sabonis is in the middle of another strong season with averages of 19.5 points, 14.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest while shooting 59.6% from the field and 43.2% from the three-point range in 56 games.
Via James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento (on Wednesday): "Doug Christie from practice. No word yet on Sabonis’ availability for tomorrow, but Christie said he looked good on the court today."
The Kings are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 33-31 record in 64 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and lost two straight).
Following Golden State, the Kings will play their next game on Friday night when they host Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns.
As for the Warriors, they are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 37-28 record in 65 games.
They are in the middle of a five-game winning streak (and have won nine out of their last ten).