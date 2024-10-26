Donovan Mitchell's Absurd Pass Went Viral In Pistons-Cavs Game
On Friday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers hosted the Detroit Pistons in Ohio.
The Cavs won by a score of 113-101 to improve to 2-0 on the new season.
All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell finished with 19 points, two rebounds and five assists while shooting 8/21 from the field and 1/8 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
During the game, Mitchell made an incredible pass that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "THIS SPIDA DIME 🤯
Garland gets the roll 🙏"
Many fans reacted to the viral highlight.
@NBA_University: "Unreal pass by Donovan Mitchell"
@MarkSkog: "This pass is simply incredible. Donovan Mitchell is insane"
@DollarDogNick: "Donovan Mitchell is more accurate passing behind his back while falling down than most Browns QBs over the last 30 years are in a clean pocket"
The Cavs had a good all-around team win, as the entire starting lineup scored in double digits.
Following the Pistons, they will now play their next game on Saturday evening when they visit Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards.
Mitchell is in his third season as a member of the Cavs.
He finished last year with averages of 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range.
As for the Pistons, they are now 0-2 after losses to the Cavs and Pacers.
Following the Cavs, they will play their next game on Saturday evening when they host Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in Detroit.