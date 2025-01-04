Donovan Mitchell's Bold LeBron James Statement Went Viral After Cavs-Lakers Game
Earlier this week, the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 122-110.
Donovan Mitchell finished the victory with 26 points, four rebounds and four assists while shooting 8/20 from the field and 6/13 from the three-point range.
After the game, the All-Star guard made a bold statement about LeBron James that got a lot of views on social media.
Mitchell (via the NBA): "He's done so much... The biggest thing to me is he's always there. No matter what. He's 40 years old still doing this. There's an ultimate respect there... I'm looking to replicate what he did. Bring a championship to Cleveland... It's only been done once. Hopefully, do it twice."
Right now, the Cavs look like a team who will have a chance to win the 2025 title.
They are the first seed in the Eastern Conference (and the best team in the NBA) with a 29-4 record in 33 games.
The Cavs are also in the middle of an eight-game winning streak.
Mitchell is in his third season with the franchise after spending the first five years of his career with the Utah Jazz.
He is averaging 23.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 45.6% from the field and 41.5% from the three-point range.
As for James, he is still among the best players in the league.
The future Hall of Famer is averaging 23.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 8.9 assists per contest while shooting 50.2% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range.