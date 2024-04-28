Donovan Mitchell's Brutally Honest Statement After Cavs-Magic Game
On Saturday afternoon, the Cleveland Cavaliers faced off against the Orlando Magic (in Florida) for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.
The Magic dominated and won by a score of 112-89 to tie up the series at 2-2.
After the game, All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell met with the media and shared a very honest statement (h/t Brett James of Orlando Magic HQ).
Mitchell: "I gotta start putting together better second halves. It's been like that all series. 10 points is outrageous. You know what I mean? So, we have to be better, I have to be better. I'm disappointed in myself, and I'll be better."
Mitchell finished with 18 points, one rebound, six assists and three steals while shooting 5/14 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
The Cavs only scored ten points in the third quarter.
After winning each of the first two games in Cleveland, the Cavs were unable to keep the momentum in Games 3 and 4 in Orlando.
Mitchell is in his second season with the Cavs, and they lost in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs to the New York Knicks (in five games).
The Magic were led by Franz Wagner, who finished with 34 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and one block while shooting 13/17 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
Game 5 of the series will be on Tuessday evening in Ohio.