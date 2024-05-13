UPDATE: Donovan Mitchell's Current Injury Status For Celtics-Cavs Game
UPDATE: Donovan Mitchell has been ruled out (h/t ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski).
UPDATE: ESPN's Tim Bontemps reported the latest on Donovan Mitchell.
Via Bontemps: "No Donovan Mitchell or Jarrett Allen on the court here at Cavaliers shootaround when the media is let in. Both are questionable for tonight’s game - Mitchell with a calf strain, Allen with a bruised rib."
On Monday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Boston Celtics in Ohio for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, the Cavs have listed All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell as questionable on the injury report.
Via Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com on Sunday: "Donovan Mitchell is QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s Game 4 because of a left calf strain. Jarrett Allen (bruised rib) is also QUESTIONABLE."
The Cavs currently trail the Celtics 2-1 in the series after losing Game 3 (on their home floor) by a score of 106-93.
Mitchell finished the loss with 33 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals while shooting 12/22 from the field and 7/12 from the three-point range in 43 minutes of playing time.
He has been excellent during the 2024 NBA playoffs.
Via NBA.com/Stats: "For the second time in his career, Donovan Mitchell has recorded 180+ PTS and 20+ 3PM on 50+ FG% over a 5-game span in the postseason.
No other player has done this once."
Game 5 of the series will be on Wednesday evening in Boston.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and face off against either the New York Knicks or the Indiana Pacers.
That series is tied up at 2-2.