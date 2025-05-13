Donovan Mitchell's Current Injury Status For Pacers-Cavs Game
UPDATE: Donovan Mitchell sent out a post three hours before the game.
On Tuesday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers will play the Indiana Pacers (at home) for Game 5 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, Donovan Mitchell is listed as questionable on the injury report.
Via Danny Cunningham of Locked On Cavs: "Donovan Mitchell is present and getting post-shootaround work in this morning.
He’s listed as questionable."
Mitchell has played in each of the first four games of the series (he left Game 4 early with the injury).
The Cavs will need him, as they are down 3-1 in the series, so they are on the verge of elimination.
Through the first three games against the Pacers, Mitchell had been playing some of the best basketball of his eight-year career.
Via Cavaliers Nation (on May 11): "Donovan Mitchell in series vs. Pacers:
Game 1: 33 PTS | 5 REB | 4 AST
Game 2: 48 PTS | 5 REB | 9 AST
Game 3: 43 PTS | 9 REB | 5 AST
He’s averaging 31.3 PPG this postseason"
The Cavs lost Game 4 (in Indiana) by a score of 129-109.
Pascal Siakam led the way for the Pacers with 21 points, six rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 9/10 from the field and 2/2 from the three-point range in 21 minutes.
Via The NBA: "TWO GAME 5s ON DECK
Pacers can advance to the ECF, Cavs seek to force Game 6
Nuggets/Thunder (2-2) both looking to take control of the series"