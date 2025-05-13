Fastbreak

Donovan Mitchell's Current Injury Status For Pacers-Cavs Game

Donovan Mitchell is on the injury report for Game 5.

May 6, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts after driving to the basket in the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game two of the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images

UPDATE: Donovan Mitchell sent out a post three hours before the game.

On Tuesday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers will play the Indiana Pacers (at home) for Game 5 of their second-round playoff series.

For the game, Donovan Mitchell is listed as questionable on the injury report.

Via Danny Cunningham of Locked On Cavs: "Donovan Mitchell is present and getting post-shootaround work in this morning.

He’s listed as questionable."

Mitchell has played in each of the first four games of the series (he left Game 4 early with the injury).

The Cavs will need him, as they are down 3-1 in the series, so they are on the verge of elimination.

Through the first three games against the Pacers, Mitchell had been playing some of the best basketball of his eight-year career.

Via Cavaliers Nation (on May 11): "Donovan Mitchell in series vs. Pacers:

Game 1: 33 PTS | 5 REB | 4 AST
Game 2: 48 PTS | 5 REB | 9 AST
Game 3: 43 PTS | 9 REB | 5 AST

He’s averaging 31.3 PPG this postseason"

NBA
May 11, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) defends during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Cavs lost Game 4 (in Indiana) by a score of 129-109.

Pascal Siakam led the way for the Pacers with 21 points, six rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 9/10 from the field and 2/2 from the three-point range in 21 minutes.

Via The NBA: "TWO GAME 5s ON DECK

Pacers can advance to the ECF, Cavs seek to force Game 6


Nuggets/Thunder (2-2) both looking to take control of the series"

