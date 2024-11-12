Donovan Mitchell Made NBA History In Cavs-Bulls Game
On Monday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers faced off against the Bulls in Chicago.
The Cavs won by a score of 119-113 to improve to 12-0 on the season.
Via NBA on ESPN: "THE CAVS ARE THE EIGHTH TEAM IN NBA HISTORY TO START A SEASON 12-0‼️"
All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell finished with 36 points, eight rebounds, two assists and four steals while shooting 12/26 from the field and 7/16 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
His stat line also made history.
Via StatMamba: "Donovan Mitchell tonight:
36 PTS
8 REB
4 STL
7 3PM
Becomes the first player in NBA history to reach these numbers with 0 TOV in a game."
Mitchell is averaging 23.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 46.8% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 12 games.
The former Louisville star is in his third season with the franchise.
Following the Bulls, the Cavs will play their next game on Tuesday evening when they visit the 76ers in Philadelphia.
They are coming off a season where they lost to the Boston Celtics in the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.
Mitchell was the 13th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
In addition to the Cavs, he has also spent time with the Utah Jazz (five seasons).
His career averages are 24.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 36.7% from the three-point range.