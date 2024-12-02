Donovan Mitchell Made NBA History In Celtics-Cavs Game
On Sunday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers hosted the Boston Celtics in Ohio.
The Cavs won by a score of 115-111.
Donovan Mitchell finished with 35 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block while shooting 12/21 from the field and 6/11 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Mitchell exploded in the fourth quarter, and he made NBA history with his stat line.
Via StatMamba: "Donovan Mitchell in the 4th quarter:
20 PTS
6/6 FG
4/4 3PT
4/4 FT
Becomes the 10th player in NBA history to have a 4th quarter with 20+ PTS & no missed shots."
With the victory, the Cavs improved to 18-3 in their first 21 games, which has them as the first seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are now 1-1 in their two games against the Celtics this season.
Via The NBA: "DONOVAN MITCHELL HUGE 4Q
20 PTS (35 overall)
8 straight in 67 seconds
6-6 FGM
4-4 3PM
@cavs come back from down 14 in the 2H to stay atop the Eastern Conference!
Mitchell is averaging 24.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 45.7% from the field and 39.8% from the three-point range in 20 games.
Following Boston, the Cavs will play their next game on Tuesday evening when they host Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards.
They are 11-1 in the 12 games they have played at home in Ohio.