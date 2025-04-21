Donovan Mitchell Made NBA History In Heat-Cavs Game
On Sunday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Miami Heat (in Ohio) by a score of 121-100.
The Cavs now lead the series 1-0.
Donovan Mitchell finished the victory with 30 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals while shooting 11/19 from the field and 2/9 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history.
Via NBA Fantasy: "Donovan Mitchell has now scored 30+ PTS in 7 consecutive Game 1s in the NBA Playoffs:
One of only two players:
Donovan Mitchell
Michael Jordan (1997-98; 1991-93)"
Mitchell has established himself as one of the best guards in the NBA.
He is coming off another fantastic regular season where he averaged 24.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 71 games.
Via Real Sports: "Darius Garland, Ty Jerome, & Donovan Mitchell become the 4th guard trio in NBA history to each score 25+ PTS in a playoff game."
The Cavs are the first seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are now 35-7 in the 42 games they have played on their home floor.
Game 2 of the series will be on Wednesday night (also in Ohio).
Via John Fanta: "This guy stayed committed to Cleveland. Second-biggest extension in organization history to only LeBron. All of the momentum has been building for him to go on the first big playoff run in his career. A 30-piece for Donovan Mitchell to start the run tonight."