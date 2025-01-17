Donovan Mitchell Makes Brutally Honest Statement After Cavs-Thunder Game
On Thursday night, Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers were blown out by the Oklahoma City Thunder (134-114).
Donovan Mitchell had a tough night, finishing with just eight points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 3/15 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 21 minutes of playing time.
After the game, the All-Star guard made an honest statement when he met with the media (via ESPN's SportsCenter).
Mitchell (h/t X user @dillybar2145__): "They just set the tone. We didn't come ready to play. Myself. I put this one on me. As a leader, you gotta set the tone. It’s twice now against this team that I haven’t been there... I’ll be better for the group. When your leader is not doing it, it trickles down."
Mitchell has averages of 22.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 40.6% from the three-point range in 38 games.
However, he has struggled in a big way in their two games against the Thunder.
Via ClutchPoints: "Donovan Mitchell has STRUGGLED in his 2 games vs the Thunder this season
Game 1:
11 points
3-of-16 shooting
Game 2:
8 points
3-of-15 shooting"
The Cavs are still the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 34-6 record in 40 games.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten.
Following the Thunder, the Cavs will resume action on Saturday when they visit Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.