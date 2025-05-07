Donovan Mitchell Makes Brutally Honest Statement After Pacers-Cavs Game
On Wednesday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers played the Indiana Pacers (at home) for Game 2.
They lost by a score of 120-119 to fall into an 0-2 hole in the series.
Via Underdog NBA: "Cavs led by 7 with 48 seconds left, then:
Siakam misses 2 FTs
Nesmith putback dunk
Mitchell turnover
Siakam layup
Nembhard steals inbounds pass
Haliburton fouled
Haliburton makes FT
Haliburton misses FT
Haliburton offensive rebound
Haliburton 3-pointer
Pacers win."
The series will now head to Indiana for Games 3 and 4.
After Tuesday's heartbreaking loss, Cavs star Donovan Mitchell made an honest statement when he met with the media.
Mitchell: "We can sit here and dwell on this and be home in about four or five days. Or we can move on and take some things that we did really well and go from there... It sucks, it stings, but we gotta go out there and take care of business. Otherwise, that's it."
Mitchell finished the loss with 48 points, five rebounds, nine assists, four steals and one block while shooting 15/30 from the field and 1/7 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
Via Real Sports: "Donovan Mitchell now has the 6th most 45-PT playoff games in NBA history
Trailing only MJ, LeBron, Wilt, AI, & West."
Mitchell is in his third season playing for the Cavs.
They are coming off a regular season where they went 64-18, which had them as the first seed in the Eastern Confernece.