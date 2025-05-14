Donovan Mitchell Makes Brutally Honest Statement After Pacers-Cavs Game
Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers had an incredible 2024-25 season.
However, the team lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in just five games).
Following Tuesday's 114-105 loss (at home), Mitchell made a brutally honest statement when he met with the media.
Mitchell: "Y'all gonna write us the f**k off man. But will be back. We let the city down, we let each other down but will be back."
Mitchell finished Game 5 with 35 points, nine rebounds, one assist, four steals and one block while shooting 8/25 from the field and 4/13 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
Via ESPN's Kendrick Perkins: "A Donovan Mitchell led team has never been to a Conference Finals. I don’t care how you slice it but this Season for the Cavs is a complete failure"
Mitchell finished the regular season with averages of 24.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 71 games.
Via Sam Quinn of CBS Sports: "Donovan Mitchell is not the problem and Evan Mobley is not the problem.
We can debate what the problem is. There might be a few. I just don't remotely think it's those guys. Figure out what you need around those two and roll."
Mitchell has played eight NBA seasons for the Cavs (and Utah Jazz).
The 28-year-old has made six straight NBA All-Star Games.