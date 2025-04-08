Donovan Mitchell's Official Injury Status For Bulls-Cavs Game
On Tuesday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Chicago Bulls in Ohio.
For the game, they will be without their best player, as Donovan Mitchell has been ruled out.
The All-Star guard is averaging 24.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 71 games.
Via Chris Fedor of cleveland.com (on Monday): "#Cavs Donovan Mitchell (ankle) is listed OUT for tomorrow’s game against Chicago — a potential No. 1 seed clinch night."
The Cavs most recently lost to the Sacramento Kings by a score of 120-113.
Mitchell finished the loss with 19 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals while shooting 7/16 from the field and 1/6 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
The Cavs had an excellent season where they are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 62-16 record in 78 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.
Following the Bulls, the Cavs will play their next game on Thursday night when they visit Pascal Siakam and the Indiana Pacers.
As for the Bulls, they are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-42 record in 78 games.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten (and are also in the middle of a three-game winning streak).
Following the Cavs, the Bulls will play their next game on Wednesday night when they host the Miami Heat at the United Center in Chicago.