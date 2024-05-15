UPDATE: Donovan Mitchell's Official Injury Status For Cavs-Celtics Game 5
UPDATE: Donovan Mitchell has been officially ruled out.
UPDATE: Shams Charania and Joe Vardon of The Athletic reported an update.
Via Charania: "Cavaliers All-Star Donovan Mitchell is expected to miss tonight's potential elimination Game 5 vs. Boston, sources tell me and @joevardon. Mitchell is dealing with a calf strain."
On Wednesday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers will play the Boston Celtics (in Massachusetts) for Game 5 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, the Cavs have listed Donovan Mitchell as questionable on the injury report.
Mitchell also missed Game 4, so this would be his second straight out of the starting lineup (if he doesn't play).
Via Underdog NBA: "Donovan Mitchell (calf) listed questionable for Wednesday."
Mitchell is the team's best player, so his status is vital to the outcome of Game 5.
He is coming off another fantastic regular season where he averaged 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 55 games.
The Cavs are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record.
They beat the Orlando Magic in the first round (in seven games).
Currently, the Cavs trail the Celtics 3-1, so a loss would end the series.
If the Cavs stay alive, Game 6 would be on Friday evening in Ohio.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and face off against either the New York Knicks or the Indiana Pacers.
The Knicks lead the Pacers 3-2 with Game 6 on Friday in Indiana.