Donovan Mitchell's Official Injury Status For Cavs-Grizzlies Game
On Friday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be in Memphis to face off against the Grizzlies.
For the game, they will be without their best player, as Donovan Mitchell has been ruled out.
The All-Star guard also missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Underdog NBA: "Donovan Mitchell (groin) listed out for Friday."
Mitchell is having another fantastic season with averages of 24.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 45.1% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range in 60 games.
Via NBACentral: "NBA.com’s updated MVP Ladder:
1. Nikola Jokic
2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo
4. Jayson Tatum
5. Donovan Mitchell
6. Steph Curry
7. Evan Mobley
8. LeBron James
9. Cade Cunningham
10. Jalen Brunson"
The Cavs are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 55-10 record in 65 games.
They are in the middle of a 15-game winning streak.
Following the Grizzlies, the Cavs will play their next game on Sunday afternoon when they return home to host the Orlando Magic.
Via The NBA: "The Cavs are back in action TONIGHT!
They look to extend their 15-game win streak and set a new franchise record
CLE-MEM | NBA League Pass | 8 PM ET"
As for the Grizzlies, they are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 42-24 record in 66 games.