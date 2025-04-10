Donovan Mitchell's Official Injury Status For Cavs-Pacers Game
On Thursday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be in Indiana to play the Pacers.
For the game, they will remain without their best player, as Donovan Mitchell has been ruled out.
The All-Star guard missed the team's last game, so this will be his second straight out of action.
Via @TheCavsJack (on Wednesday): "#Cavs Darius Garland (Toe), Donovan Mitchell (Ankle), Evan Mobley (Rest), and Max Strus (Knee) are OUT for tomorrow’s game against the Indiana Pacers.
Everyone else is available."
Mitchell is in his third season playing for the Cavs.
He is averaging 24.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 71 games.
Via @mitch_muse: "Cavaliers Players with 1700+ Total Points, 350+ Total Assists and 230+ Total 3PM in a Season:
Donovan Mitchell
That's it."
The Cavs are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 63-16 record in 79 games.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten.
Following the Pacers, the Cavs will play their next game on Friday night when they visit Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
Via Bleacher Report: "CAVS HAVE CLINCHED THE NO. 1 SEED FOR FIRST TIME SINCE 2015-16 SEASON
The same season they won the NBA Finals"
As for the Pacers, they are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-31 record in 79 games.
They are in the middle of a five-game winning streak.