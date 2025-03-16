Donovan Mitchell's Official Injury Status For Magic-Cavs Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Orlando Magic in Ohio.
For the game, the Cavs could be without their best player, as All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell is on the injury report.
Mitchell has missed each of the previous two games, so this would be his third straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Evan Dammarell of Right Down Euclid: "Donovan Mitchell (groin) and Evan Mobley (foot contusion) are questionable for the #Cavs against the Orlando Magic and will likely be game-time decisions.
All three two-way players remain out."
Mitchell is averaging 24.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 45.1% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range in 60 games.
The Cavs are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 56-10 record in 66 games.
They are in the middle of a 16-game winning streak.
Following the Magic, the Cavs will play their next game on Tuesday night when they visit James Harden and the LA Clippers.
Via Cavs Notes: "The @cavs 56-10 record is tied for the 5th-best start through 66 games in @NBA history.
1. 2015-16 GSW: 60-6
2. 1995-96 CHI: 59-7
3t. 1996-97 CHI: 57-9
3t. 1982-83 PHI: 57-9
5t. 2024-25 CAVALIERS: 56-10*
5t. 2015-16 SAS: 56-10
5t. 1966-67 PHI: 56-10"
As for the Magic, they are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-37 record in 68 games.
They have gone 3-7 over their last ten.