Donovan Mitchell Reacts To Cleveland Cavaliers Losing Key Player
Ty Jerome became one of the most important players on the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2024-25 season.
The former Virginia star averaged 12.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 43.9% from the three-point range in 70 games.
That said, Jerome has now left the Cavs to sign with the Memphis Grizzlies.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania (on June 30): "Free agent guard Ty Jerome has agreed to a three-year, $28 million deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, with a player option in year three, sources tell ESPN. Kieran Piller and Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports negotiated the new deal with the Grizzlies."
Following the news of Jerome leaving the team, Cavs star Donovan Mitchell made a post to his Instagram story.
He wrote: "My brother @tyjerome 💯🤞🏾"
Jerome had helped the Cavs finish the regular season as the best team in the Eastern Conference with a 64-18 record.
They swept the Miami Heat in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs before losing to the Indiana Pacers (in five games).
Via NBA University: "Ty Jerome '24-'25 shot chart...
56.9% on 218 floaters. Highest floater FG% of any non-center in the entire league."
Jerome was the 24th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
In addition to the Cavs, the 27-year-old has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns over six seasons.
Via ESPN Cleveland: "Ty Jerome says that the Cavs never offered him an opportunity to return"